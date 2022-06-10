Facebook No Longer Interested in Paying for News, Will Invest Elsewhere: Reports

Facebook and its parent company Meta are rethinking paying for news, reports suggest.

Back in 2019, following mounting concern that social media giants were eating into the ad revenue of journalistic publications, Facebook agreed to pay various publishers to feature their content in its News section.

This feature was initially offered only in the United States, but was later expanded to the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and France.

Facebook hasn't given any indication that it wants to renew the three-year deals set to expire this year, prompting several publications to prepare for a revenue shortfall of tens of millions of dollars, sources told The Wall Street Journal.