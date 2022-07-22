Facebook Changes App Layout, Introduces Tab To Show Posts in Chronological Order

Meta announced that its Facebook app will be getting a makeover – the app will now have a new Home tab and a Feeds tab.

The Home tab will be the page that the app automatically opens to on starting up, with suggested posts and ads, similar to TikTok, or Instagram Reels.

The Feeds tab, on the other hand, will have posts from people and pages the user follows, in chronological order.

The Feeds tab is customisable; users can curate a Favorites list of people whose content they would like to filter into this tab. Feeds will have ads, according to a Meta press release, but no suggested posts.