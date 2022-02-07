'I Have the Right to Repair the Gadgets I Own, Right?' Well, Not Exactly

The right to repair movement is gaining traction globally. In January, US President Joe Biden formally backed the movement and acknowledged the anti-competitive practices of electronics manufacturers.

While you are legally allowed to repair your property, manufacturers are making it increasingly difficult, pushing you to replace your products instead.

Here's a scenario:

You dropped your laptop and it now has a crack on the screen. The nearest official service center is at the opposite end of the city and will charge you a bomb. The local repair shop doesn't have the necessary parts because the brand sues every third party manufacturer to oblivion. Even if they manage to repair it, you'll void your warranty.

This is the kind of thing that right to repair is trying to address.