eBikeGo 'Rugged' Electric Scooter Launched in India: Check Price and Features

Indian company eBikeGo on Wednesday, 25 August 2021, launched its electric scooter 'Rugged'. It will be available in two variants, i.e. G1 and G1+, and company will begin its deliveries from November 2021.

eBikeGo has commenced the pre-booking of Rugged on its official website: rugged.bike. Customers can reserve one for themselves on the official website for Rs 499.