Digital Detox: 6 Best Ways To Decrease Your Daily Screentime for a Healthy Life

In this modern digital world our lives are almost completely dependent on the technology. While it is good to be tech savvy, prolonged use of gadgets like laptops, smartphones, tablets, and personal computers can lead to many health effects including poor eye sight, postural issues, disrupted sleep patterns, and poor mental health. To avoid the harmful effects of digital devices, it is important to take an intentional break from them - a concept known as 'Digital Detox.'
Digital detox refers to a period of time when a person intentionally refrains from the use of digital gadgets like mobiles, laptops, and social media platforms. Digital Detox doesn't mean a person has to completely refrain from using digital devices, instead it means to cut down the long hours of screentime to avoid the health issues.
Let us check out some best ways to reduce the prolonged screentime hours to enjoy a health life.
6 Best and Easy Ways To Reduce Screentime
Following are some of the best ways to reduce the daily screentime for a healthy life.
1. Tech Free Zones at Home: In your home, you must establish some tech free zones where usage of digital devices should be avoided. For example dinning room, study room, and common rooms must be used for family time, study, and meditation, and useful conversations only. This way you can easily cut down the daily screentime.
2. Set Screentime Limits on Your Devices: Modern devices come with options for screentime limits. Go to the settings of your digital gadgets and set daily or weekly screentime limits. Once you reach the limit, stop using the digital devices, and go for offline activities.
3. Digital Sabbatical: Choose one day in a week or month when you will not use any digital gadget at all. Instead, you will explore new hobbies and follow them in your life. This way you will not be completely addicted to social media and other digital apps.
4. Spend Time in Nature: Take frequent breaks from digital devices, and enjoy the nature. Go for cycling, walking, and outdoor activities. Doing this will refresh your mind, body, and soul, and you will definitely feel rejuvenated.
5. Turn Off the Notifications of Apps: It is really difficult to stay away from your digital devices when they are constantly buzzing. The best way is to turn off the notifications of applications like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and others. This way it will be easy to avoid using these applications for prolonged time.
6. Spend Time With Friends and Family: Ever since the digital technology has come into our lives, we have forgot to spend time with our loved ones. Make sure to spend a day or two in a week with friends and family during which no digital gadget should be used unless there is an emergency.
