Not Using Debit Card for Online Payment? It Will be Disabled Soon

This will happen after the Reserve Bank of India this week asked banks and other card-issuing companies to provide facility to customers to switch on and off their debit or credit cards, a move aimed at enhancing security for digital transactions.

As over the years, the volume and value of transactions made through cards have increased manifold, the RBI also said that at the time of issue or re-issue, all cards (physical and virtual) should be enabled for use only at contact based points of usage (ATMs and Point of Sale devices) within India.