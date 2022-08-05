Crypto Exchange WazirX’s Bank Assets Worth Rs 64 Crores Frozen by ED
Enforcement Directorate is probing alleged money laundering of Rs 2,790 crore through the crypto exchange.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched the premises of one of the directors of Zanmai Labs, which owns the cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, ANI reported on Friday, 5 August.
The ED also ordered a freeze on the exchange's bank assets worth Rs 64.67 crore for allegedly assisting instant loan app companies in money laundering via purchase and transfer of virtual crypto assets.
According to tofler.in, Zanmai Labs Private Limited has two directors – Nischal Shetty and Sameer Hanuman Mhatre.
'Money Laundering of Rs 2,790 Crore'
This comes days after Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the ED is probing alleged money laundering of Rs 2,790 crore through crypto exchange WazirX.
Two cases against WazirX are being investigated under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), he said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
"In one of the cases, investigation done so far has revealed that one Indian Crypto-exchange platform, Wazirx, operated by Zanmai Labs Private Limited in India was using the walled infrastructure of Cayman Island based exchange Binance," Chaudhary said.
"Further, it has been found that all crypto transactions between these two exchanges were not even being recorded on the blockchains and were thus cloaked in mystery," he added.
