Covid Maps Can Help in Finding Grocery Stores Open in Your Area

With India on lockdown since 24 March, people across the country have been facing issues getting hold of essential supplies which includes hand sanitisers.

Most online grocery delivery firms are unable to meet the increased demand, paving the way for innovative platforms to take centrestage.

One such platform is CovidMaps.in which is a web-based app, compatible on PC and mobile. It helps out with details about which store in your vicinity is open, and what items are available there.

The service is available to people in Bengaluru and Vancouver, Canada, for now, and claims to have got over 2,000 visitors on its platform since making a debut on 30 March. It has been built by a group of volunteers based out of Vancouver and Bengaluru, and it is now looking to expand its base to other cities and even countries.