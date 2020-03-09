Coronavirus, Economic Slowdown Hit Sales of Smartphones

As if the general slowdown in the economy hasn’t been bad enough, the ongoing coronavirus outbreak is all set to take its toll on sales of mobile phones in the country. A recent report by Lumos from Phonecurry, a phone-buying advice platform, highlights the sales trends in the first two months of this year and predicts the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on sales in the next quarter.

The report states that the total online sales volume in January and February 2020 is about 30 percent lower than the sales seen in November and December 2019. A part of this is the natural propensity for sales to drop after the festive season sales (October to December).

However, a larger part of the slump has been due to the lower number of new launches in January-February 2020 compared to the same period a year ago. Only 17 new phones were launched among the top 10 brands this year compared to 24 a year ago.