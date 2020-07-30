Testimonies From Bezos & Zuckerberg That Left Experts Bemused

The tech antitrust hearing in front of the US Congress on 29 July saw leaders of the top tech companies of the world – Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon – grilled by the 15-member House Judiciary Committee in a five-hour long hearing.

The hearing witnessed many accusations against these companies of misusing their monopolistic power to bully rivals, kill competition, among others.

Even US President Donald Trump expressed concerns and demanded a crackdown on the 'Big Tech' companies.