CES 2020: What to Expect from OnePlus, LG & Even Apple This Year

We’re coming to the end of 2019, but it’s time to start planning for the main events that will make the headlines in 2020.

First up, you’ve got the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, where brands will showcase their lineup of gizmos and concepts that will most likely launch in a year or two.

This event mostly caters to the non-mobile technology, with TVs being one of the main exhibitors but this time, things are going to be different, with the addition of few surprise entries. Here’s everything you need to know about CES 2020 and what it promises for the consumers.