CES 2020: What to Expect from OnePlus, LG & Even Apple This Year
We’re coming to the end of 2019, but it’s time to start planning for the main events that will make the headlines in 2020.
First up, you’ve got the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, where brands will showcase their lineup of gizmos and concepts that will most likely launch in a year or two.
This event mostly caters to the non-mobile technology, with TVs being one of the main exhibitors but this time, things are going to be different, with the addition of few surprise entries. Here’s everything you need to know about CES 2020 and what it promises for the consumers.
1. When & Where Does It Happen?
The CES 2020 is slated to take place from 7 January to 10 January. The event will take place in Las Vegas this time as well. The official CES website says, more than 4,500 exhibitors will be taking part, covering a million square feet area to set up their stalls.
On the sidelines of the event, brands like AMD, Intel and Panasonic among others will be unveiling new concept products that will displayed for the public.
2. Apple Marks Itself 'Present'
Believe it or not, Apple is making its appearance at the CES 2020, its first time in over 25 years. Don’t expect the company to announce the new iPhone, iPad or even the highly speculated Apple Car though.
Instead, Apple is entrusting Jane Horvath, Senior Director of Global Privacy to talk about the impact of using its products. She will be speaking more about it at one of the CES roundtable sessions.
3. OnePlus to Unveil Something New
OnePlus is all set to take part in the CES 2020 and the company has teased its upcoming concept phone, which is most likely to be a device with a foldable screen.
This is the first time in a while, when a phone brand is using the CES as its platform to showcase something new, instead of talking about it at the Mobile World Congress 2020 in February. Either ways, we’re excited to see what the company has made.
4. 8K TVs, Again!
With affordable full-HD and 4K TVs becoming a trendsetter in the Indian market, it’s time to look at the premium segment, where the likes of Samsung, LG, and a few other brands will show us new upgrades in the 8K TV market. The technology was highly advertised at last year’s CES as well, but expect the traction to pick up, especially with many countries now offering support for 8K TV streaming.
5. 5G, Of Course
With the launch of the new chipsets supporting 5G network, Qualcomm will be hoping that its partners are now ready to showcase a slew of products that will make use of the new hardware to power and connect to the next generation network standard.
Most experts believe that 5G will be first adopted by the business segment, with the Internet of Things (IoT) getting a big push.
6. More Gizmos
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. CES 2020 will broadly cater to companies that expertise in self-driving cars, augmented reality, and some more elements of artificial intelligence to be added. There will also be brands talking about cryptocurrency as well as digital health.
Intel has confirmed its presence for all this and you would expect others like Amazon, the Libra Association, Magic Leap and even Mercedes-Benz to shed more light on their innovations at work.
