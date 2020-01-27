Budget 2020 Could Spell Trouble for Mobile Phone Makers in India

The country’s Union Budget for 2020 is slated to be announced later this week and reports suggest the government is likely to have some bad news for mobile manufacturers for the year ahead.

According to a Reuters report, the Indian government is likely to increase import duties on electronics, and a slew of other items which is now being recognised as ‘non-essential’.

This development is likely to cause some discomfort for the IT industry as a whole, which is still heavily reliant on importing raw materials from China and other countries.

Even though you have the Make in India programme, most of this initiative is associated with assembling of products, including phones, as the primary components are still being imported. Raising their duties will also result in an increase in prices of products for the consumer.