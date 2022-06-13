BSNL Prepaid Plan: 1 GB Data for Rs 3, Everything You Need To Know

BSNL has launched a brand new prepaid plan that has attracted the attention of various users. Popular companies like Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea and Airtel may introduce a long list of prepaid plans but these companies will be unable to compete with BSNL. While there is a long list of recharge plans, there are some beneficial plans for the customers. BSNL has recently announced the cheapest data plan for the users that they can look at before choosing a prepaid plan.

Customers should note that BSNL has recently launched a prepaid plan that provides the users with a 1 GB data facility at the cost of Rs 1. It is important to know all the details about the brand new prepaid plan. The plan gives tough competition to the other popular companies that are also competing to come up with plans.