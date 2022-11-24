Black Friday Sale India 2022: Best Deals & Offers on MacBook Air, iPad, and More
Black Friday Sale India 2022: Here's the list of huge discounts and offers on Apple products and other items.
Black Friday is an annual event held in the United States on the next day (Friday) of Thanksgiving and lasts till next Monday, which is called as Cyber Monday. This year, Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, 24 November, therefore Black Friday will be observed on Friday, 25 November 2022.
Ideally, Black Friday Sale is not hosted by e-commerce platforms in India but Croma started Black Friday Sale 2022 on 18 November and the sale will last till Sunday, 27 November 2022.
Let us find out the special discounts and offers provided by Croma India during the Black Friday Sale 2022.
Black Friday Sale 2022 India: Discounts and Offers by Croma on Apple Macbook
Croma is offering several benefits this Black Friday Sale 2022, especially on MacBook and iPhone lineup. Customers will get a huge discount of Rs 10,000 on purchasing Macbook Air 2022, and the final discounted price is Rs 95,090 along with a cashback offer. The price of MacBook Pro 2022 starts from Rs 1,16,990 with Rs 10,000 instant discount.
Another amazing offer is on Apple MacBook Air 2020. The device is available on sale at Rs 77,090 after an instant discount of Rs 10,000. The discount is applicable to customers who will purchase the Macbook using HDFC Bank Credit Card on the official website.
Besides Apple products, Black Friday Sale 2022 by Croma India also offers interesting discounts and offers on TWS earphones, portable chargers, laptops, refrigerators, mobile accessories, TVs and other electronic items.
Black Friday Sale 2022 India: Discounts and Offers on Apple iPads and iPhones
During the ongoing Black Friday Sale 2022 in India, Croma is offering amazing discounts of Apple iPads. Customers will get the iPad Air 9th gen at a discounted price of Rs 26,900, including Rs 3,000 discount on final payment. A cashback of Rs 4000 will be given to customers who will purchase Apple iPad Pro from Croma store.
Users will get an instant discount or cashback of Rs 3000 on purchasing Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB) using HDFC Bank Credit Card. An instant discount or cashback of Rs 4000 is applicable to purchase of iPhone 14.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.