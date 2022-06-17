Bill Gates Says Crypto and NFTs Are Based on the 'Greater Fool Theory'

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates made his opinion on cryptocurrencies and NFTs clear during the TechCrunch Summit on 14 June 2022.

He said that the concept of NFT and crypto are 100 percent based on the 'greater fool theory’ and that he prefers investing in assets in which commodities are produced.

The greater fool theory suggests that you can sometimes make money through the purchase of overvalued assets if there is a 'greater fool' willing to buy it at an even higher price.

He also poked fun at the NFT fad and expressed his concern over the anonymity and lack of regulation in the crypto space.

“Obviously, expensive digital images of monkeys are going to improve the world immensely," he said in a sarcastic quip about the Bored Ape NFT Collection.