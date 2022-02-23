BharatPe Sacks Madhuri Jain; Ashneer Files for Arbitration in Singapore: Reports

BharatPe's board has now reportedly appointed PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers), one of the 'big four' accounting and audit firms, to investigate further into aspects such as accounting, approval processes, expenses, and hiring.

Earlier, Alvarez and Marsal, a management consultant and risk advisory firm, was roped in to conduct the preliminary audit in which two instances of alleged fraud were uncovered – irregularities in recruitment and payment to non-existent vendors, Mint reported.

After reviewing invoices, it was found that the company was recruiting staff, then paying a network of HR consultants that had nothing to do with the hiring, according to the report. The firms appeared to be linked to each other, as well as to Madhuri Jain Grover, and were all reportedly based in Panipat, where she is originally from.