Ashneer Grover's Phone Call Leak Is Just Tip of BharatPe's Troubles

BharatPe's co-founder Ashneer Grover has taken voluntary leave till March-end, the company said, days after an audio clip went viral in which he allegedly threatened and hurled abuses at a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee.

Grover initially called it a “fake audio by some scamster trying to extort funds," but later deleted his tweet. Kotak Mahindra Bank is now pursuing legal action against him over “inappropriate language” used against one of its employees.

The controversy has put a spotlight on BharatPe and its troubled history. Here are some of the other issues that plague the $2.9 billion fintech unicorn.