BharatPe Mulls Firing Ashneer Grover, Buying Back His Restricted Shares: Report

The board of BharatPe is "setting the stage" for terminating the employment of its co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover and buying back certain restricted shares, according to The Indian Express.

Restricted shares are special shares given to a company's management or employees that cannot be traded until certain conditions, such as a vesting period, have been met. They are an effective way to retain employees.

This comes after an independent preliminary probe brought to light two instances of fraud at the $3 billion merchant-focused fintech startup, in which Grover and his wife, Madhuri, are reportedly involved.

The board has now appointed PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers), one of the 'big four' accounting and audit firms, to investigate further, the report mentions.