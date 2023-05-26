BGMI Release Date 2023: Battle Ground Mobile India May Be Released on 27 May

According to the latest official information, Krafton, the game creator, and the Government of India are in talks and are planning to bring BGMI back to India.

There has been an official announcement by Sean Hyunil Sohn on Twitter that the game will be available for download on Google Play Store and App Store soon. An official statement mentioned, “Currently, the closed test track for BGMI is updated. Those who opted for a public test for the game before its launch are expected to get a message which takes them to the play store for downloading the game. However, the link won’t work and the game cannot be downloaded as the servers have been shut.“

New map locations are one of the most eagerly awaited features of BGMI release 2.3. This time the players will be able to explore and conquer new battlegrounds. The game may present the players with fresh problems and techniques to breathe new life into the game.