BGMI Redeem Codes for 17 June 2023: Claim Free Rewards and Weapons Today

The Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) game gained popularity in India after the most famous and addictive game PUBG Mobile was banned by the government of India.

Earlier, BGMI was also among the games that were banned by India. However, with some tweaks the game was again introduced in the country. BGMI is no different from other battle royale games like Garena Free Fire.

Like Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes, BGMI redeem codes are also updated by the developers on their official website, battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

The codes can be redeemed to win amazing rewards, weapons, and freebies including weapon skins, emotes, vehicle skins, outfits, UC (unknown cash), and many more. All these rewards can be used in the game to win the difficult levels and maintain a winning streak.

Let us check out the BGMI redeem codes for Saturday, 17 June 2023 below.