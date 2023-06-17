ADVERTISEMENT
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 17 June 2023: How To Win Rewards; Details

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: You can claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
The developer of the multiplayer battle royale game, 111 Dots Studio has released the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Saturday, 17 June 2023, for registered players. You can claim the active MAX codes within the next twelve hours from the website – reward.ff.garena.com. It is important to note that the redeem codes list is updated daily on the website by the developer so players can win freebies. You should check the list for Saturday soon.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Saturday, 17 June, are updated recently and all of them are active now. You must claim any one of the codes from the website – reward.ff.garena.com – to win freebies and weapons. These weapons help you to fight better in the adventure-driven game and defeat your enemies. Everyone should claim the codes.

All new players should note that Free Fire MAX is an upgraded and better version of Garena Free Fire, which is banned in India. All players in the country can enjoy the benefits of the new MAX version and use their old account details to claim the active codes.

It is important for players to have a registered account if they want to try out exclusive features and win rewards. You can use any of your social media credentials to register for the game and start playing it.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: 17 June 2023

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Saturday, 17 June 2023, are stated here for players who want to claim them:

FFESRFD5RHT7K9U

F0LKT6YHVCSAQ23

F4RTHBTF6YUTJYK9

F80LOKMJHF5R6TG

FHFVCXATQRE2DC

F3V4BGRHTUG7YT

FVGFCVXBNJDFIRT

FUJ6NMYH6BLOVIU

FYTGA5ED2C3VBR

FGHGUVYCTGXVBN

FJDKIRU6HYBYNGK

FVO9I8UJHRTKYPU

FOLJKNBOVC9I8XU

F7Y6TA54REQD1VB

FG2H3EURYTGFVB

FXJUDRTH6YUJYGU

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 17 June: Steps To Claim

Here are the steps registered players should know if they wish to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Saturday, 17 June, online:

  • Visit the site – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Tap on the redemption link and enter your Facebook, Twitter, or Apple ID to log in to your registered account.

  • Copy and paste any one of the codes from the list into the text box.

  • Click on submit and tap on OK to complete the redemption steps for today.

  • The rewards, freebies, and other items will be present in your in-game mail section within twenty-four hours.

