Beware, This New Android Malware is Impossible to Remove

The way this Trojan works, after it is installed, it runs a series of downloads of other malicious files, including one known as Triada. Triada provides xHelper with root access of the device, which is the reason it becomes almost impossible to remove.

The malware module installed in the system folder simply reinstalls the deleted applications.

Even if a user performs a factory reset of their Android device, the malware still manages to creep back into the device. It is unknown how xHelper manages to evade a factory reset.