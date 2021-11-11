PUBG: New State Launched by Krafton Globally, Here's All You Need To About It
PUBG: New State is playable in 17 different languages.
South Korean video game developer Krafton Inc, on Thursday, 11 November, launched PUBG: New State, an addition to its PUBG franchise video games, globally.
According to the official press note, Krafton has released PUBG: New State on iOS and Android in more than 200 countries following its final Technical Test, which took place in late October.
Here's the link of PUBG: New State launch video.
How to Download PUBG New State?
PUBG: New State video game can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple Store.
All the gamers who have pre-registered for PUBG: New State will be rewarded with 'Takion TR1' (Vehicle Skin - Quantity 1) when they log in for the first time. The reward will be automatically sent by in-game mail.
"By delivering next-generation battle royale gameplay experiences on mobile previously only seen on PC and consoles, we are confident we’ll meet the high expectations of our players, and are committed to ensuring it will be the premier mobile gaming experience for years to come."Minkyu Park, Executive Producer for PUBG: NEW STATE
About PUBG: NEW STATE
PUBG: New State is free-to-play mobile game developed by PUBG Studios, the company that developed the PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS battle royale video game.
PUBG: New State video game is set in 2051 and can be played in 17 different languages.
Krafton claims that PUBG: New State is 'one of the most realistic and technologically advanced mobile games to date.'
The company has also announced a global 'Play With Friends' campaign to celebrate the launch of PUBG: New State. Under this campaign, gamers who log into the game each day from 15 November through 21 November and participate in the 'Play With Friends' event will have the chance to win the 'NewStateStyle' in-game emote and a Chicken Medal, which players can use to exchange items from the in-game store, Krafton added.
