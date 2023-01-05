Auto Expo 2023: Dates, Venue, Timings, Tickets Price & Other Details
The Auto Expo 2023 is being held this year since the event could not be organized in 2022 due to Covid-19
Auto Expo was last held in 2020 last time in India. This event usually is organized every two years but 2022 was a miss due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic-led circumstances. The Expo has been confirmed to take place this year in 2023. This year, the Auto Expo will be organized at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.
The Auto Expo is confirmed to be organized from 13 to 18 January 2023. The Auto Expo - Component Show will be held at Pragati Maidan, Delhi.
India Expo Mart is located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh near the JP Golf Course.
The venue for the Auto Expo 2023 has been mentioned before, now let's have a look at the dates, timings, tickets price, etc.
Auto Expo 2023: Dates, Timings, & Tickets Price
Auto Expo Vehicles 2023 – 13-18 January
Auto Expo 2023 venue: India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, UP, India
Auto Expo Components 2023 – 12-15 January at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, INDIA.
Location – India Expo Mart: Greater Noida
Ticket Price
13 January 2023- Rs 750 – Business Hours
14-15 January 2023- Rs 475 – General Public
16- 18 January- Rs 350 – General Public
Auto Expo 2023: Vehicles
The Auto Expo will be an exciting opportunity for automobile enthusiasts and the Motor Show will include the show of cars, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, concept vehicles, commercial vehicles (Trucks & Buses), vintage cars, supercars and bikes, tires and tubes, oil companies, automotive design and technology, engineering and IT for Automobile companies, Institutions, Universities, etc., Financial Institutions, Auto Insurance Companies, Media & Auto Publications.
The official website states that the last edition had sufficient space for nearly 8,000 vehicles, and the same can be expected in 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Participating Car Manufacturers
This year a wide variety of cars will be unveiled and launched at the Auto Expo 2023 and a few manufacturers participating are- Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Kia India, MG Motor India, and Renault India.
The audience can also expect several electric cars to be unveiled at the event. You can expect electric vehicle and battery brands present at the Expo. These include BYD India, Tork Motors, Okinawa Autotech, Hero Electric, Log9 Material, ELMoto, Matter Motorworks, CE Info Systems, Sibros Technologies India, Omjay Eeve, Autoline E-Mobility, Hop Electric, Devot Motors, MTA E-Mobility, Greaves Cotton, and Omega Seiki Mobility.
