Apple's Event 'Scary Fast' 2023 Date & Time: Live Streaming Details & More

Check the date, time, live streaming details for Apple's launch event- Scary Fast

Apple has announced the new launch event called 'Scary Fast' that is being held to unveil the new Macs, iMacs, and more stuff. The event is scheduled for October 30 and the company has been reportedly planning for the event for long. The event invites have been sent putting a rest to the rumors and speculations. Apple’s event invite has a tagline 'Scary Fast' which hints that the company could unveil the all-new M3 series chip that will be announced with new MacBooks and even iMacs. This Apple event is being hosted online so people can watch the event live from the comfort of their homes.

Apple may unveil the new M3 chip along with the new MacBooks and iMac powered by the new Apple silicone. As per the rumors and reports by Bloomberg, Apple might be lining up a launch event for Macs later this month. The iMac upgrade was long overdue as the last model came with the first M1 chip. Apple is also expected to update the 13-inch MacBook Pro and introduce a new variant of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the M3 chip. The launch event for new iPads is lined up for early 2024 by the company. The next-generation MacBook Pro will include up to 40 graphics cores and 16 main processing ones.

Apple Launch Event 2023: Date & Time

The Apple iMac launch event is scheduled for Monday, 30 October 2023 at an interesting time of 5:00 PM PT which makes it Tuesday, October 31 at 5:30 AM IST for those watching in India.

Apple Launch Event 2023: Live Streaming

Interested people can watch the Apple launch event on Apple.com, Apple's Events website. This option will work in any browser on a Mac or PC. You can also watch the event on Apple's official YouTube channel.

