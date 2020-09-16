New Apple Watch Series 6 Launched in India Starting At Rs 40,900

The all-new Apple Watch is here and it now can read your blood sugar. This was the highlight feature of the new watch as Apple seems to have oversold it at the main event.

The new Watch Series 6 remotely looks any different from the Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 in terms of overall ergonomics.

Most of the additions have been made on the inside with multiple new sensors and an all-new Fitness+ feature.

The Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) starts at Rs 40,900 and Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) starts at Rs 49,900.

Apple also introduced a more economical version called Watch SE begins from Rs 29,990 in India.