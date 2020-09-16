New Apple Watch Series 6 Launched in India Starting At Rs 40,900
The Apple Watch Series 6 will come with the latest watchOS 7.
The all-new Apple Watch is here and it now can read your blood sugar. This was the highlight feature of the new watch as Apple seems to have oversold it at the main event.
The new Watch Series 6 remotely looks any different from the Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 in terms of overall ergonomics.
Most of the additions have been made on the inside with multiple new sensors and an all-new Fitness+ feature.
The Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) starts at Rs 40,900 and Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) starts at Rs 49,900.
Apple also introduced a more economical version called Watch SE begins from Rs 29,990 in India.
The new Apple Watch Series 6 now packs an S6 processor which gets the users 20 percent faster performance. Apple says that this has been possible despite maintaining the 18 hours of battery life as before. The watch will run on watchOS7 which was unveiled at this year’s WWDC.
The Series 6 can charge faster than before with a full charge possible in just 1.5 hours. It also adds a new always-on altimeter.
The blood oxygen measuring feature offers users even more insight into their overall wellness.
Oxygen saturation, or SpO2, represents the percentage of oxygen being carried by red blood cells from the lungs to the rest of the body and indicates how well this oxygenated blood is being delivered throughout the body.
The Blood Oxygen sensor employs four clusters of green, red, and infrared LEDs, along with the four photodiodes on the back crystal of Apple Watch, to measure light reflected back from blood.
Apple Watch then uses an advanced custom algorithm built into the Blood Oxygen app, which is designed to measure blood oxygen between 70 percent and 100 percent.
It also houses a next-generation always-on altimeter and comes with waterproof certification.
As an additional security feature for the younger users of the family, Apple has introduced a Family Setup feature where you can set up the Apple Watch through a parent’s iPhone. This way, kids can connect with family and friends through phone calls and Messages, and parents can also control who the kids can contact.
watchOS7 also brings to the Watch sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, new workout types, and the ability to curate and share watch faces, encouraging customers to be more active, stay connected, and better manage their health in new ways, Apple announced.
The Apple Watch SE caters to the budget-friendly users who watch the utility of an Apple Watch at a comparatively lower price. It comes with a bigger display and offers some of the basic functionalities like the Series 4.
— with inputs from IANS.
