Apple Sues Epic Games, Seeks Damages For Breach of Contract

The whole Apple versus Epic Games episode has taken an unexpected turn as Apple has sued Epic Games, claiming damages for breach of its App Store’s contract.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has requested monetary compensation if it’s able to convince the judges that it was right in kicking Fortnite game out of the App Store.

While Epic Games has blamed Apple for restricting its business on the App Store, the iPhone maker has hit back again, saying the arguments are "self-righteous" and "self-interested", the media reported on Wednesday.