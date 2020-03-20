Apple Limits Buying iPhones Online Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Apple is limiting the number of iPhones you can buy from its online stores including countries like the United States and China to just two devices per user.

This move comes after the American tech giant shut all of its physical stores outside of China amid the coronavirus outbreak which has put limitations on people’s movements in public.

A check on Apple’s website confirms the above as a drop-down menu restricts people from buying more than two phones.

The last time that Apple did something like this was back in 2007 when it put a cap on people buying the first-ever iPhone as people were hoarding the device and re-selling them.