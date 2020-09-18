Apple to Launch Its Exclusive Online Stores in India on 23 Sept

Ending months of speculation, Apple is launching its first exclusive branded online store in India on 23 September just ahead of the festive season, offering a full range of products, support and premium experience to consumers and the large aspirational fan base across the country.



For logistics support, Apple has partnered with Blue Dart to be its on-ground fulfillment partner.

Given the current pandemic situation, customers can expect safe, contactless deliveries in 24-72 hours from the date of purchase of all premium and new products, including the ones (Apple Watch Series 6 and new iPad Air) launched earlier this week.