Apple Might Delay the Launch of iPhone 12 Due to COVID-19: Report
Many tech giants have had to cancel their respective annual events amid the coronavirus pandemic which put their future on a razor's edge. Google canceled its I/O event and GSMA has had to call off the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
Since things aren’t getting any better there are reports that suggest that Apple might also have to postpone/cancel its annual iPhone launch event which is usually scheduled for the month of September.
Other reasons for the delay of the launch could be supply chain issues and shutdown in China earlier as the country was battling the coronavirus.
Going by the current sentiment it doesn’t seem that people around the world who are currently in quarantine and lockdowns would be as excited about a new iPhone.
This is bad news for the brand considering Apple has always benefitted with the hype and excitement that’s built around the launch of a new iPhone.
Considering this would be the first 5G iPhone, the company would want the launch to be grand and not shrouded by concerns over the pandemic.
One also has to consider the fact that Apple is almost two years behind its competitors Samsung and Huawei in launching a 5G phone.
The report also suggests that Apple had proposed an aggressive plan to push its new iPhone in 2020 with suppliers being instructed to make close to 100 million units and designing four different models of the handset.
The company is keeping a close eye on the outbreaks in its European and US markets which constitutes more than half of its total sales. Based on the observation the company will decide whether a delay is necessary or not.
Also, California’s government has issued a “shelter in place” order which requires all the people in non-essential businesses to work from home. The exact timing of the launch cannot be ascertained until that order is lifted as Apple’s is based out of California.
It’s also important to mention at the vast supply and manufacturing network will also be affected due to this delay, which is why Apple has to tread carefully before taking the final call.
The worst-case scenario is that the launch will be shifted to 2021, but that also will take a toll on the company’s profits.
