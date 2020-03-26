Apple Might Delay the Launch of iPhone 12 Due to COVID-19: Report

Going by the current sentiment it doesn’t seem that people around the world who are currently in quarantine and lockdowns would be as excited about a new iPhone.

This is bad news for the brand considering Apple has always benefitted with the hype and excitement that’s built around the launch of a new iPhone.

Considering this would be the first 5G iPhone, the company would want the launch to be grand and not shrouded by concerns over the pandemic.

One also has to consider the fact that Apple is almost two years behind its competitors Samsung and Huawei in launching a 5G phone.

The report also suggests that Apple had proposed an aggressive plan to push its new iPhone in 2020 with suppliers being instructed to make close to 100 million units and designing four different models of the handset.