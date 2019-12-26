This Apple iPhone Was Globally the Top Selling Model in Q3 2019

iPhone XR became the top-selling smartphone model globally in the third quarter of 2019, capturing 3 per cent market share, Counterpoint Research said on Tuesday.

In fact, except for the launch quarter in September 2018, iPhone XR has been the top-selling model globally in every quarter since Q4 2018, said Counterpoint's "Market Pulse".

The XR alone contributed to over one-quarter of the total Apple sales during the quarter, making it the best-selling model for Apple across all regions.