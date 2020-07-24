Apple Now Assembling iPhone 11 in India, Yet No Price Cut: Report

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that Apple has started manufacturing its highest-selling model iPhone 11 in India which is a significant boost to the Make in India initiative.



In a tweet, the minister said: "Significant boost to Make in India! Apple has started manufacturing iPhone 11 in India, bringing a top-of-the-line model for the first time in the country".

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad also reacted to the development calling it a “humble beginning.”