Tim Cook Says First Apple Retail Store in India Will Open in 2021

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday confirmed the company’s first retail store in India will open in 2012.

As per the Apple Insider report, this was mentioned in a shareholder’s meeting this week, where he also pointed out the Cupertino-based giant will start selling products via its online store in India from later this year.

The development comes after the Indian government in 2019 decided to tweak its Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regulations in retail to allow global companies like Apple to set up shop in the country; both online as well as offline.

Last year, a Bloomberg report mentioned that Apple is likely to consider Mumbai for its first retail store, which could be a huge challenge as the company usually adopts large size format for its stores.

Having said that, we’re still waiting for Apple to confirm the exact region where the store will be set up.