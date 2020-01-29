Apple Scores Double-Digit Growth in India Thanks to iPhone XR & 11

Apple has announced its latest quarter earnings report, and it seems the launch of iPhone 11 and price cuts on iPhone XR has delivered positive results for the brand.

The Cupertino-based giant registered double-digit growth in India for iPhones in the holiday quarter (October-December period), the company's CEO Tim Cook has announced on Wednesday.

This growth was reported in emerging markets like Brazil, India and Thailand among others, Cook mentioned during his call with the analysts. Globally, he said the revenue from iPhones in the holiday quarter was $56 billion.