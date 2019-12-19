Apple, Google & Amazon Join Hands to Make Platform for Smart Homes

In an unprecedented move for the technology industry, major brands like Apple, Amazon and even Google among others are joining hands to create a universal platform for smart home devices.

This announcement was made on Wednesday and the joint entity is forming a group called the ‘Project Connected Home Over IP’ which also includes the Zigbee Alliance. The smart home ecosystem is heavily fragmented right now, with most brands catering to their products with unique IPs that are not interoperable.

This has put the onus back on the industry to come out with a solution, that will ensure all the ecosystems can complement each other, making sure you don’t have to invest in products from one brands all the time. “The industry Working Group will take an open-source approach for the development and implementation of a new, unified connectivity protocol,” the group says here.