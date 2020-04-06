Tim Cook Says Apple is Producing Millions of Masks & Face Shields
Apple is designing and producing face shields for medical workers, CEO Tim Cook said in a video posted on Twitter.
He provided an update on the company's efforts during the coronavirus crisis. Along with face shields, Apple has also sourced over 20 million masks through its global supply chain, added Cook.
The tech giant is working with governments at all levels to ensure that these are donated to places where they are absolutely essential.
Apple has launched “a company-wide effort bringing together product designers, engineering, operations, packaging teams, and our suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for health workers,” said Cook.
The first shipment of these face shields was delivered to a hospital in California, said Cook. While showing off the shields, he added that they can be assembled in under two minutes and each shield is fully adjustable.
Apple plans to ship 1 million face shields by the end of this week, and 1 million per week after that, according to Cook.
Apple is the latest technology giant to divert its manufacturing focus towards making healthcare equipment for the well being of millions of doctors battling the coronavirus pandemic. The likes of Tesla, Google and Amazon are contributing to the cause in their own ways.
We'll get through this!
