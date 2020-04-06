Tim Cook Says Apple is Producing Millions of Masks & Face Shields

The first shipment of these face shields was delivered to a hospital in California, said Cook. While showing off the shields, he added that they can be assembled in under two minutes and each shield is fully adjustable.

Apple plans to ship 1 million face shields by the end of this week, and 1 million per week after that, according to Cook.

Apple is the latest technology giant to divert its manufacturing focus towards making healthcare equipment for the well being of millions of doctors battling the coronavirus pandemic. The likes of Tesla, Google and Amazon are contributing to the cause in their own ways.