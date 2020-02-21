Apple CEO Tim Cook Has an Indian-Origin Stalker

Apple CEO Tim Cook has a stalker and the iPhone maker has been granted a temporary restraining order against the person. An Indian-origin man is said to be harassing Tim Cook who had shown up at his residence in Palo Alto twice.

According to reports, the man, named Rakesh "Rocky" Sharma, carrying a bottle of champagne and flowers showed up at Cook's home. He returned a month later, entering the property's gate without permission and ringing the doorbell.

Those interactions -- along with phone calls, making what Apple describes in a legal filing as "threatening statements" -- led the company to request a restraining order this month against Rakesh Sharma, a 41-year-old San Francisco man, the CNET reported on Thursday.

Apple has got the temporary restraining order against Sharma, who goes by the name "Rocky" by a California court.