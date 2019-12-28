Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro Leaked, Could Come with Triple Camera Setup
We already know that Apple is likely to launch a slew of iPhones in 2020, but new developments suggest the company is all set to revamp the iPad lineup as well. The rumoured 11 and 12.9-inch models of iPad Pro for 2020 have been leaked this week, and strangely, they come with three cameras at the back, similar to the iPhone 11 Pro series.
The alleged renderings of the new iPads with new details has been shared by reliable tipster OnLeaksOnLeaks which also mentions the new iPads are likely to launch in May next year.
The 11-inch iPad Pro will likely have an aluminium back, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro may debut with a glass back panel as suggested by the render.
OnLeaks has also shared the dimensions of the 11-inch iPad Pro, which come in at 248 x 178.6 x 5.9mm, with the thickest point being the 7.8mm rear camera bump.
Recently, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also suggested that the company is planning to release an iPad Pro update during the first half of 2020. As per report, Apple is expected to use a time-of-flight system, which measures the time that it takes for light to bounce off of objects in a room to generate a 3D map.
It is possible that with these additions to the iPad, Apple wants to expand its usability beyond consumers, and target business sectors in order to keep its popular tablet relevant in the smartphone age.
Additionally, Kuo also reiterated that Apple plans to release its low-cost iPhone "SE 2" (or the iPhone 9 ) in the first half of 2020 too. This device is expected to sport a small screen than the iPhone XR, 11 but will carry top-end hardware to appeal to price conscious buyers.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)