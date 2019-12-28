Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro Leaked, Could Come with Triple Camera Setup

We already know that Apple is likely to launch a slew of iPhones in 2020, but new developments suggest the company is all set to revamp the iPad lineup as well. The rumoured 11 and 12.9-inch models of iPad Pro for 2020 have been leaked this week, and strangely, they come with three cameras at the back, similar to the iPhone 11 Pro series.

The alleged renderings of the new iPads with new details has been shared by reliable tipster OnLeaksOnLeaks which also mentions the new iPads are likely to launch in May next year.