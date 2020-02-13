Founder of Android is Shutting Down his ‘Essential’ Mobile Startup

Andy Rubin, the man who gave us Android, and later created the Essential phone is now shutting down the company after claiming it “regrettably doesn’t have no clear path to deliver it to customers.”

The first Essential smartphone made its debut back in 2017, and ever since then, Rubin and Co. have found it hard to manufacture products at a production scale that would meet the demands of buyers across the globe.

The company has launched a slew of phones, and they even teased another oddly-shaped device but with the brand closing shop, we’re unlikely to see the product after this.

The prototype images were posted by Rubin which showed a very narrow candy bar-style touchscreen device that was expected to be the next Essential Phone.