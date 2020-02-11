New Bug Allows Hackers to Send Malware Via Bluetooth on Android

This will mainly be a concern in public spaces where there's an abundance of targets, the report added.

The intruder only needs to know the Bluetooth MAC address of the target, and that's sometimes easy to guess just by looking at the WiFi MAC address. You won't even know the attack is happening, ERNW said, Engadget reported on Monday.

It also means devices still on Android 9 Pie or below, probably still don't have much to worry about -- finding the Bluetooth MAC address isn't always a simple task.