Best Smartphone Deals to Grab During Amazon Prime Day 2023

Get ready for an electrifying shopping experience as Amazon's Prime Day Sale kicks off on July 15th, promising fantastic discounts on a wide range of electronic products. If you're on the lookout for a new smartphone, we've curated a list of the most enticing deals you shouldn't miss out on. From power-packed flagships to budget-friendly devices, here are the smartphones you should keep a keen eye on during this exciting sale:

1. Nokia C12:

For those seeking an affordable yet reliable option, the Nokia C12 is a clear winner. With its impressive battery life and ample storage capacity, this budget-friendly smartphone running on Android 12 Go is a steal. During Prime Day, the Nokia C12 will be available at a discounted price of just Rs 5,129, making it an irresistible deal.