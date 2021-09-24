Amazon Partners With 8 OTTs to Launch Prime Video Channels

Amazon-owned video streaming platform Prime Video on Friday, 24 September, announced its partnership with eight other streaming services. The new 'Prime Video Channels' aims at providing an extended content library to its users.

The company has collaborated with discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Docubay, MUBI, hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV. This means that now Prime Video users will also have an option to access the content of these platforms on Prime Video's app and website.