Amazon Partners With 8 OTTs to Launch Prime Video Channels
Amazon has partnered with discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Docubay, MUBI, hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV.
Amazon-owned video streaming platform Prime Video on Friday, 24 September, announced its partnership with eight other streaming services. The new 'Prime Video Channels' aims at providing an extended content library to its users.
The company has collaborated with discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Docubay, MUBI, hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV. This means that now Prime Video users will also have an option to access the content of these platforms on Prime Video's app and website.
Gaurav Gandhi, Country Manager at Amazon Prime Video India said that, "With the launch of Prime Video Channels, we now take the next big step in our journey to entertain India by creating a video entertainment marketplace first of its kind in India which will not only delight our customers by giving them even more entertainment choices, but also benefit the OTT Channel partners who collaborate with us to leverage Prime Video's distribution, reach and tech infrastructure."
Amazon is also providing discounts on the subscription of these OTT platforms. Here are the price details of yearly add-on subscription of the above mentioned platforms.:
discovery+: Rs 299
Docubay: Rs 499
Eros Now: Rs 299
Lionsgate Play: Rs 699
Manorama Max: Rs 699
MUBI: Rs 1,999
Shorts TV: Rs 299
"We look forward to increasing the selection of entertainment even further, with additional channel partners joining in the next few months," said Chaitanya Divan, Head of Prime Video Channels, Amazon Prime Video.
He also added that with this new feature the company has fulfilled the subscribers' need for a single interface for discovery, streaming, and payments.
(With inputs from PTI)
