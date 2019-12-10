Airtel Brings Voice Calls Over Wi-Fi For Bad Network: How It Works

Most people complain that the mobile network inside their home or office is abysmal. While this has more got to do with the network frequency used by the telecom operator, users don’t really care about the issue and want a fix for a paid service.

To make things better, Airtel is now offering voice calls through Wi-Fi called the ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’, which for now is available in the Delhi-NCR region, but hopefully will become a PAN-India feature in the coming days.

This feature works without using any specific app, and users won’t be charged anything extra to make calls through data. Airtel confirmed that mobile devices from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung and OnePlus among others already let you make Wi-Fi enabled voice calls, with more names to be added in the near future.