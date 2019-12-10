Airtel Brings Voice Calls Over Wi-Fi For Bad Network: How It Works
Most people complain that the mobile network inside their home or office is abysmal. While this has more got to do with the network frequency used by the telecom operator, users don’t really care about the issue and want a fix for a paid service.
To make things better, Airtel is now offering voice calls through Wi-Fi called the ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’, which for now is available in the Delhi-NCR region, but hopefully will become a PAN-India feature in the coming days.
This feature works without using any specific app, and users won’t be charged anything extra to make calls through data. Airtel confirmed that mobile devices from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung and OnePlus among others already let you make Wi-Fi enabled voice calls, with more names to be added in the near future.
How ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ Works
- Check over here for smartphone support for the feature
- Update phone to latest available software
- Go to Settings on phone and switch on ‘Wi-Fi Calling’
- Remember to keep VoLTE turned on for the feature to work
These Phones Support Airtel Wi-Fi Calling:
- Apple: iPhone 6S or above
- Xiaomi: Redmi K20, K20 Pro and Poco F1
- Samsung: Galaxy J6, On6, A10s and M30s
- OnePlus: OnePlus 7 and above
Airtel pointed out the feature only works for existing Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband users. But the company confirmed it will be compatible with all broadband services and Wi-Fi hotspots very soon.
Hopefully, this feature will take care of the network issues inside buildings, and improve the call drop and calling quality rate across different regions in the country. Jio has been offering a similar feature to its users via the JioVoice app, which offers voice calls through the internet but its Voice-over Wi-Fi service is yet to take off in the country.
