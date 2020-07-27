India Bans 47 China Apps, List May Include PUBG Mobile: Report
PUBG Mobile could also be banned in India after the latest announcement by the Indian government.
The Indian government has reportedly banned 47 more Chinese apps in India over alleged privacy violations. The official list of apps will be released soon.
The government has also reportedly prepared a list of 250 apps of which 47 have been alleged to be sharing data with the Chinese agencies.
Speaking to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY), it has been confirmed that these are clones/variants of the already banned 59 apps like Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite and VFY Lite and there are no additional apps that have been banned.
As per an Economic Times report, the list of the 250 apps includes big names such as PUBG mobile and Resso. Some other top gaming Chinese apps are also reported to be on this list.
The government banned 59 Chinese apps last month in India and the 250 apps to have come up on the list are being reviewed.
The report also says that apps like Zili by Xiaomi, AliExpress by e-commerce giant Alibaba, and Resso and ULike from TikTok-owner ByteDance are also on the list of apps that may be banned in India.
Meanwhile, the Indian government has sent a set of questions to the 59 Chinese apps to disclose their operations and how they will be collecting the data of Indian users.
Google and Apple have removed these 59 apps from their respective app stores and telecom operators have halted data transfers for these apps.
This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated when the final list of apps that have been banned is officially released.
