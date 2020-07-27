India Bans 47 China Apps, List May Include PUBG Mobile: Report

The Indian government has reportedly banned 47 more Chinese apps in India over alleged privacy violations. The official list of apps will be released soon.

The government has also reportedly prepared a list of 250 apps of which 47 have been alleged to be sharing data with the Chinese agencies.

Speaking to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY), it has been confirmed that these are clones/variants of the already banned 59 apps like Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite and VFY Lite and there are no additional apps that have been banned.

As per an Economic Times report, the list of the 250 apps includes big names such as PUBG mobile and Resso. Some other top gaming Chinese apps are also reported to be on this list.

The government banned 59 Chinese apps last month in India and the 250 apps to have come up on the list are being reviewed.