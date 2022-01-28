After Investing in Jio, Google To Invest up to $1 Billion in Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel on Friday announced that Google is planning to invest up to $1 billion (Rs 7,503 crore) in the telecom company as a part of its India-specific fund, Economic Times reported.

In 2020, Google and Meta (formerly Facebook) had invested Rs 33,737 crore and Rs 43,574 crore respectively in Reliance's Jio Platforms.

Google will reportedly acquire 1.28 percent of Airtel with an investment of $700 million, at Rs 734 per share. Up to $300 million will potentially go towards multi-year commercial agreements.