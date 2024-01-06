ISRO's Aditya L-1 Enters Final Orbit; 'Yet Another Landmark,' Says PM Modi

The spacecraft was placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth.

"A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses. This will provide a greater advantage of observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time," the ISRO had said.

The overall budget of Aditya L1 is expected to be Rs 400 crore.