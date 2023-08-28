After the success of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the first ever solar observation space mission known as 'Aditya L1'.

The Aditya L1 Solar Observatory spacecraft will be launched on 2 September 2023 to explore the different solar activities in real time, and their influence on space weather. Aditya L1 will be the first space based Indian mission to study the Sun.

Let us read about the Aditya L1 mission launch date, time, objectives, cost, and everything you must know about this first ever Solar mission of India.