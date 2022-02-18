Link Your Aadhaar Card With Your NPS Account Online: Check Steps
Read more to know step by step procedure to link Aadhaar card with your NPS account at cra-nsdl.com
The National Pension System by definition is a retirement savings scheme administered and regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
In August 2021, The Central government had notified that the Aadhaar card is a mandatory identity proof for all people who wish to avail the benefits under the National Pension Scheme (NPS). Aadhaar is a mandatory document for traders and self-employed individuals who are eligible for receiving perks under the state-backed social security scheme.
All subscribers of the scheme must note that they are required to seed their Aadhaar in their PRAN (Permanent Retirement Account Number).
See the step by step procedure given below now to link your Aadhaar with your NPS account.
Steps to Link Aadhaar with NPS account
Visit your NPS account at https://cra-nsdl.com/CRA/
Navigate to the tab that reads "Update Details” and select the “Update Aadhaar/Address Details” option
Enter your Aadhaar Number.
Enter the OTP received from "UIDAI" on your registered mobile number.
Once the authentication through OTP is successful, your Aadhaar will be linked to your PRAN.
Steps to Link Aadhaar with NPS account: Important Information
Before readers link their Aadhaar with their PRAN and NPS account, they must ensure that the following details are in place.
The name registered against your PRAN should exactly match the name registered with "UIDAI".
A subscriber is required to seed the Aadhaar in his / her PRAN through the above process even if Aadhaar was provided earlier.
For government subscribers, the Aadhaar seeding process will be completed once the request initiated by a subscriber is authorized online by his /her respective Nodal Office
