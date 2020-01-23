We Should Use Made in India Telecom Equipment for 5G: TRAI Chief

Speaking at a telecom summit organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce, Sharma said 5G technology is strategic for India and telecom companies should have control over their core network by using domestically manufactured gears.

"5G is important for India from a strategic point of view. TRAI has given a recommendation two years back to the government as to why it is important for us to manufacture telecom equipment locally. I think it is strategically important," Sharma said.

He said that the recommendation was given to the government after consulting all stakeholders.