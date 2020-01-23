We Should Use Made in India Telecom Equipment for 5G: TRAI Chief
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman R S Sharma this week favoured use of domestically manufactured equipment in core telecom networks where most of the data of users is managed.
Speaking at a telecom summit organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce, Sharma said 5G technology is strategic for India and telecom companies should have control over their core network by using domestically manufactured gears.
"5G is important for India from a strategic point of view. TRAI has given a recommendation two years back to the government as to why it is important for us to manufacture telecom equipment locally. I think it is strategically important," Sharma said.
He said that the recommendation was given to the government after consulting all stakeholders.
"If you have your core network coming out from somebody else and you don''t understand what''s happening inside. That''s the best way people can get all your information. Therefore, it is strategically important to have control over that," Sharma said.
He said that company''s might lose control over some peripheral devices, handsets etc but "can''t afford to lose control on the core network of yours".
The Trai chairman said the government, Niti Ayog and all stakeholders must support whatever has to be done from strategic point of view.
"5G is quantum jump over 4G. Time to communicate on 5G is very less. We may not need driver-less cars, remote surgery but we certainly need smart cities, smart energy, fixed wireless access and there are many used cases," Sharma said.
PHD Chamber, Telecom Committee Chairman Sandeep Aggarwal said that India should follow China''s model of buying expensive technology and share it with domestic manufacturers.
He said the government can leverage ITI to invest in higher technologies which can be shared with India telecom gear makers to promote high tech manufacturing in the country.
It’s interesting to hear the TRAI Chief talk about the importance of having locally designed 5G equipment, especially when most of India’s technology sourcing is done via the make in India program, which is more about assembly rather than manufacturing.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)