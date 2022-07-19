5G Auction: Jio’s Earnest Money Deposit Is the Highest, Adani's Is the Lowest

The four contenders of the 5G spectrum auction have submitted their earnest money deposits (EMDs). Reliance Jio has put in Rs 14,000 crore, while Adani has put in only Rs 100 crore, the lowest of all four.

Bharti Airtel deposited Rs 5,500 crore, while Vodafone Idea gave Rs 2,200 crore, according to a document on the website of the Department of Telecommunications, posted on 18 July.

The auction, slated to begin on 26 July, will have 72,000MHz of airwaves on offer. It will be the first concrete step towards rolling out 5G services in India, giving access to ultra high-speed and low latency mobile internet.